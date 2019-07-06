Latest update July 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Man involved in E'bo hit-and-run turns self in

After more than a week of running, a driver who sped away after hitting down a man on the Queenstown public road, Essequibo Coast, has finally turned himself in.
The man, who surrendered in the company of his attorney, was identified as Alicex Brown of lot 11 Section ‘A’, Danielstown, Essequibo Coast. It is believed that on July 21, last, on the Queenstown Public road, Brown collided with Errol Richardson, a 44-year-old man who is also from Queenstown. Richardson was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital with head injuries, before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
According to eye witnesses, the man fled the scene after the collision, while being pursued by residents from the community.
Three days later, the motor car PMM 7554, which was driven by Brown at the time of the accident, was discovered in Lima Sands. The car was retrieved, but Brown who allegedly fled the coast, was not seen in days.
This publication understands that the victim, Errol Richardson has since been discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital. Brown on the other hand is being processed for court.

