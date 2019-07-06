Money changer shot three times, daughter once – PM report reveals – killers still at large

Police were yesterday still hunting for the gunmen who killed 47-year-old moneychanger, Aaron Latchman, and his 18-year-old daughter, Arianna, on Thursday at the family’s North Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home.

Investigators are said to be examining security camera footage of the bandits, who escaped in a white car with an undisclosed sum of cash. They are also reportedly checking police photographs of criminals that match the description they were given of the men.

One individual described the suspects as being “neatly dressed”. He estimated then to be in their twenties.

Warheads retrieved from the slain father and daughter confirmed that the killers had used pistols.

According to a police release, a postmortem indicated that Mr. Latchman had sustained multiple gunshot injuries, while his daughter sustained a single gunshot injury.He was shot while scuffling in his yard with one of the bandits.

His 18-year-old daughter, Arianna, was shot while she was in the family’s kitchen.

The attack appeared to have been well planned, and the bandits appeared to have been familiar with the moneychanger’s routine.

A neighbour took the moneychanger and his daughter to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were both pronounced dead on arrival.

Mr. Latchman is the second moneychanger to be slain by robbers this year.

In April, Prince William Alleyne was shot dead outside Ashmin’s Mall by two gunmen who escaped on a CG motorcycle.