Johnny Braff birthday celebrated

Latest update July 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Night Shelter on Wednesday celebrated Guyanese icon, Johnny Braff’s 82nd birthday with a live performance by Guyana’s longest-serving band, the Yoruba Singers.Braff, who is also a resident of the Night Shelter was recognised by other residents as an artiste whose hits enthralled his fans. The Night Shelter’s compound where the celebration was hosted was filled with residents and staff of the Ministry of Social Protection.
Among the hits by Braff were “It burns inside” and “A shower of tears”.
The inclement weather is taking a toll on sporting events across Guyana, especially those that are contested outdoors. The latest to be affected is the much anticipated Jumbo Jet Racing Committee...
