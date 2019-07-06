Latest update July 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Johnny Braff birthday celebrated

Jul 06, 2019

Serenaded: The legendary Johnny Braff

The Night Shelter on Wednesday celebrated Guyanese icon, Johnny Braff’s 82nd birthday with a live performance by Guyana’s longest-serving band, the Yoruba Singers.Braff, who is also a resident of the Night Shelter was recognised by other residents as an artiste whose hits enthralled his fans. The Night Shelter’s compound where the celebration was hosted was filled with residents and staff of the Ministry of Social Protection.
Among the hits by Braff were “It burns inside” and “A shower of tears”.

During the celebrations on Wednesday.

 

 

