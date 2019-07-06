Latest update July 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Inclement weather forces postponement of Breeders Cup

The inclement weather is taking a toll on sporting events across Guyana, especially those that are contested outdoors.
The latest to be affected is the much anticipated Jumbo Jet Racing Committee Breeders Cup Horserace meet which is a three in one event that also included grass track motorcycle racing and a car-and-bike show.
The event was slated for Sunday 14th July at the Bush Lot United Turf Club West Coast Berbice. According to information from the organisers the event was galvanizing much interest and due to the rain it would be impossible to stage. The organisers are looking at possible new dates in August or September to stage the event.
The horserace meet and the Grass track racing will be held simultaneous during the day with the day’s motorcyclists taking to the track during intervals of the horse racing. The Car and Bike Show will be held at the end of those two events going into the evening.
Five races are listed for the horseracing event with the race for horses classified E3 and lower listed as the feature event for the day. There are different categories and distances for the motorcycles in the Grass Track events. The vehicles and bikes in the car and bike event will be judged according to make, brand, decoration, sound, cleanest etc.

New 2019