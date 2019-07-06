Haitian fined $60,000 for overstaying

A Haitian national appeared on Thursday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after he was charged for being in Guyana after his permit was expired.

Thirty-nine-year-old Pierre Baptiste, of Alberttown, Georgetown, pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to him and stated that he has no explanation to offer to the court.

The charge stated that between December 29, 2018 and July 1, 2019, at Georgetown he failed to comply with conditions of a permit granted to him allowing him stay in Guyana between November 28, and December 28, last.

Through the use of a French interpreter the court was able to communicate with the defendant.

Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, stated the facts of the charge which read that on July 1, 2019, police ranks from ‘A’ Division went to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), where the defendant along with several other persons were arrested by the ranks.

A search was then conducted where a Republic of Haiti Passport in favour of the defendant was found.

The passport was then examined by the said rank and it was discovered that the defendant overstayed his time; the defendant was then escorted to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters where an investigation was conducted.

Investigations revealed that the Central Immigration and Passport Office on November 28, 2018 via the CJIA had granted one month stay in Guyana to the defendant. A check was made to inquire whether the defendant applied for an extension stay.

It was later verified that the defendant had not done so and as a result he was charged for overstaying his time in Guyana.

After the facts were stated to the court Chief Magistrate McLennan fined the defendant $60,000 or in default he is to serve four months imprisonment.

Also after paying his fine or serving his time he is to be escorted to the nearest port of exit to his country of origin.