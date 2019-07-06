800 young mothers reintegrated into education system

The Ministry of Education, in May, rolled out a programme that was designed to reintegrate young mothers back into the educational system. At that time, only 80 of those young mothers were given the opportunity to return.

During a press conference that was held by the Peoples’ National Congress Reform, yesterday, Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry, said that an additional 720 young mothers have been reintegrated into the educational school system of Guyana.

The mothers, who are all from different regions of the country, were enlisted into courses such as cosmetology, and programmes at the Carnegie School of Home Economics (CSHE). Other young mothers chose to get reintegrated back into their old high school.

The courses will be fully funded by the Government of Guyana though the Education Ministry which is also supporting transportation to and from the educational institutions, along with the provision of free day care services for their children.

Upon completion of the courses the young mothers will also receive a “start- up” toolkit along with follow- up sessions to ensure that progress continues in their lives.

Health Minister Volda Lawrence said, “For these mothers, this is not just an opportunity, but it is a chance to get them back on their paths.

“This for them will break the chain of struggle and poverty for them and their families. Every Guyanese, regardless of circumstances, must be given the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

To this she says, the young mothers will be better equipped with many life skills, and it is a “worthy investment” into the development of the nation.

The Education Ministry, and other governmental and non-governmental agencies have thrown support into interventionist programmes, to reduce the levels of teenage pregnancy, to empower and develop adolescent mothers and to decrease poverty and gender-based violence rates among the women of the country.

The reintegration is facilitated primarily by the Health and Family Life Education Unit within the Ministry of Education.

In 2017, the ministry lobbied for an unprecedented legislative policy to be drafted and passed to allow formal, technical and vocational education for adolescent mothers.

This reintegration policy is the result of collaborations between the education ministry, UNICEF, and the input of other important stakeholders such as the Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Social Protection and faith- based organizations, among other agencies.