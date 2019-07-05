YBG/NSBF National Playoffs Kwakwani still unbeaten

Region 10’s Kwakwani Secondary remained unbeaten in the Under-14 and Girls’ Divisions following Wednesday evening’s second-round of play at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue when play in the Youth Basketball Guyana/National Schools Basketball Festival National Playoffs, continued.

Following their 50-9 win over Saint Stanislaus College on Tuesday in the U-14 Division group round-robin matchup, Kwakwani returned to dispose of St. Rose’s High 45-26. Gevon Ross was again outstanding with 10 points and 18 rebounds while Travis Lewis (15) and Kelon Phillips (12) contributed well to the 19-point victory.

In other results in the U-14 Division, President’s College got a perfect start to the group play with a commanding 30-10 win over the Bishops’ High School, a win that was spearheaded by Judah Ferreira’s 10 points.

Saints bounced back from their loss against Kwakwani the previous night to dispose of the winless YBG Cluster 39-18. Daniel Bailey was outstanding for the winners with a game high 24 points.

In the Girls’ Division, Kwakwani continued their dominance over Saints which their male compatriots had the previous night with a 28-8 win on Wednesday. Shania Sears was leaps and bounds ahead of all the ballers as she tallied 18 points in the win.

In the other Girls’ Division clash, Marian Academy made it two in two with a 20-11 success against Queen’s College. Kellian Sauers’ form continued with 10 points and 4 Rebounds while Shamina Peroune grabbed 8 Rebounds for the winners. For Queen’s College, Naiomi Barkoye netted 7 points and grabbed 10 Rebounds.

The NSBF is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company Ltd., the National Sports Commission and Banks DIH Ltd, ExxonMobil and Bounty Farm Ltd.