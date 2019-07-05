Voir Dire conducted in Samatta Point handyman’s murder

Khemraj Persaud and Heeman Gocool, who are currently on remand for allegedly murdering their drinking buddy, Rohan Persaud, yesterday returned to court where a voir dire is being conducted.

Gocool is alleging that the police used violence on him to gather evidence and force him to admit to the offence, therefore a voir dire is being conducted to gather the relevant evidence of Gocool’s allegation.

The men, who appeared before Senior Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, were not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read out to them.

It is alleged that on February 13, 2019 at Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara, they murdered 53-year-old Rohan Persaud, a handyman.

According to reports, Persaud also known as ‘Ravi’ and ‘Kanhai’, of Samatta Point, East Bank Demerara, confronted the two accused, who are said to be his friends, after learning that a woman they drank with was also having sexual relationships with them. As a result of the confrontation, the men reportedly got into a fight.

Police believe that Persaud was slain between 01:00hr and 6:30hrs on February 13, 2019 at Back Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara. The body was found bearing a stab wound to the lower abdomen.

Neighbours of Back Street, Grove Housing Scheme, said that Persaud was seen around 18:00 hrs on February 12, 2019 drinking with two men at a nearby culvert.