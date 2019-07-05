US$1000 for any female athlete that breaks a record Stakeholders commit to AP Invitational

All roads will lead to the National Track and Field Center (NTFC) tomorrow afternoon from 15:00hrs when the Aliann Pompey Invitational gets underway with the best of Guyana’s athletes facing off against some international and overseas-based athletes.

The meet is anticipated to be well subscribed and various corporate sponsors took the opportunity yesterday pledge their commitment to the event. Athletes from over 20 countries will converge on the country’s lone synthetic track to compete in the most lucrative track and field event.

Yesterday, several sponsors expressed their delight at being able to support the event which is the brainchild of former two-time Commonwealth Games medalist and Olympian; Aliann Pompey.

“We have Aaliyah Abrams, Travis Collins, Emmanuel Archibald, Winston George and a few others that are ranked in the top 50 in the world so it would be remiss if I don’t mention that we have a lot of Guyanese competing this year and that’s because we are that good,” Pompey said during the press conference yesterday hosted at the National Racquet Centre in Georgetown.

“The Guyanese athletes have come a long way; for years I’ve been at the Olympic Games where it was just me and that’s not the case now. We have a great group of athletes,” the 2002 Commonwealth Games 400m gold medalist explained.

President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson, pointed out just how important the AP Invitational is to local track and field athletes, adding that, “The AAG is honoured to partner with Aliann in this venture because it speaks of the growth of track and field in Guyana and we’re going to ensure the athletes results are authentic come race day, that the meet runs on time and all the other technical aspects are held to the highest possible standard because all the results from this meet are going to be honoured by the IAAF.”

Tomorrow’s Meet is being fueled by a number of sponsors who have all brought something different to the table. The collaboration with the Ministry of Communities will ensure that athletes have a clean environment to compete in while Sentinel Security has pledged a prize of $1000 US to any female athlete who breaks national record.

Meanwhile, Banks DIH, a supporter of the AP Invitational from its inception, through their Communications Manager Troy Peters, said that the company, which has a long history of supporting sports and its development in Guyana, was more than happy to continue their unwavering sustenance for the event.

Meanwhile, Director of Sport, Christopher Jones said the Government of Guyana recognises the importance of the AP Invitational and will continue to support the meet. Persons are being encouraged to take advantage of the 50% discount on tickets, since at the gate tomorrow; patrons will have to pay $1000. Tickets are available at the AAG’s Light Street, Albertown office.