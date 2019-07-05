Three-day Table Tennis Coaching Course for Teachers conclude in Linden

Latest update July 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

A three-day Developmental Table Tennis Coaching Course organised by the National Sports Commission, Ministry of Education and Guyana Table Tennis Association held for Teachers in Linden concluded yesterday.
Commencing on Tuesday, the course was conducted by National Table Tennis Coach, Linden Johnson and followed the path of similar Coaching programmes held in other parts of the country.
Catering for some 20 Teachers, the activity took place at the Mackenzie High School involving teachers from both Secondary and Primary Schools including Harmony Secondary, Wisburg Secondary, Christiansburg Multilateral, New Silver City Secondary, Mackenzie High, Linden Foundation Secondary, Mackenzie Primary, One Mile Primary and St Aidan’s Primary.
The programme which involved both theoretical and practical sessions was geared towards enabling the participants to become self-supportive by developing an infrastructure of administration, coaching and officiating with clear development plans in place, according to Facilitator, Johnson.

