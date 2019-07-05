Queens’ College and Business School to attend Sir Garfield Sobers International School Cricket

Queen’s College and The Business School are among 17 teams slated to participate in the 33rd Annual Sir Garfield Sobers International School’s Cricket Tournament in Barbados. The teams have been divided into Two Zones and the competition starts on Monday July 8 and continues every weekday until Thursday July 18 when the semifinals will be played while the playoffs take place on Friday 19. The Final is set for Monday July 22 at Kensington Oval.

The participating teams are as follows: Trinidad and Tobago – Fatima College, St. Mary’s College, Presentation College and Queen’s Park Cricket Coaching School.

Guyana – Queens’ College and The Business School. Australia – 360 Cricket Academy. Antigua Schools, Dominica Combined Schools. Barbados – Combermere School (Defending 2018 Championships), The Lodge School, Alleyne School, Foundation School, St Leonard’s School, St Catherine’s Juniors, Hamilton Lashley Foundation , Sir Everton Weekes Centre of Excellence U-17’s.