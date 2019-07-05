Nutten ain’t going right

Things fuh cry some people does laugh. People does always tek serious matters fuh joke. Last week Jagdeo announce dat de PNC give away a lot of land to friends, family and supporters.

De reporters tek de statement serious because dem decide to check. Dem call some of de people who Jagdeo seh get land and de people provide evidence dat some of dem get land ever since Jagdeo was president.

But de thing really hurt de people. Charlie Ceres was one of de people who name Jagdeo call. Dem boys don’t have to ask. Charlie vex and he vex bad.

He lawyer send a letter to de Waterfalls paper to retract de statement and offer an apology. All dem boys do is mention wha Jagdeo seh and then dem write wha de people seh. In short, dem try fuh show how Jagdeo was misleading.

But as old people seh, damned if you do and damned if you don’t. Jagdeo call a press conference and he claim how de Waterfalls paper ‘editorialise’ de matter because it write how Jagdeo claim was a fabrication.

Dem boys expect him to file a lawsuit, too. Nutten ain’t going right.

Dem boys finding dis thing too difficult. Dem write a story how Jagdeo give land to Irfaat just before he, Jagdeo, lef office. A man call in and blame de Waterfalls paper fuh being a mouthpiece fuh de government. He claim dem coulda wait couple days before dem carry de story.

Or dem should leh de government release dat story. Suh dem boys getting blame left, right and centre.

Donald sue de Waterfalls paper, too. De paper carry a story ‘bout two oil blocks in de Atlantic. He get vex because dem boys blame him and he sue dem. De next day, dem boys see him in de papers and he was smiling because de judge grant an injunction preventing dem boys from linking him to de two oil blocks.

Dem boys want to know wha dem can talk about. If dem talk de truth dem getting sue. If dem repeat a lie and explain dem getting sue.

Talk half and wait to see wha next gon happen.