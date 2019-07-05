New water ambulance for Kwakwani ─ contract awarded for supply and delivery

Healthcare across the country is set to be boosted with the procurement of another water ambulance.

Director-General (DG) of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, on Wednesday, announced that a contract was awarded to Meditron (Guyana) for the supply and delivery of a water ambulance.

The water ambulance will be used to transport patients from the riverine communities along the Berbice River from Develdt to Kwakwani.

Once delivered, the vessel will bring the total number of water ambulances that have been donated to four.

In October 2018, Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence handed over a water ambulance to the communities of Siparuta and Orealla. It was fully equipped with all the necessary medical equipment inclusive of an oxygen tank, heart monitors, stretcher and other equipment which will play a critical role in providing support in a fast and efficient manner until transferred to a hospital on the coast.

In 2019, two water ambulances were handed over to the towns of Bartica and Linden. Bartica received theirs on January 2, 2019, and the vessel is tasked with rendering service to emergency cases in Regions 7, 2, some parts of Region 10 and the Essequibo Islands. Linden received theirs three months later.

It was noted that the water ambulances are of tremendous benefit to residents, since it is usually costly to be transported in and out of communities for medical reasons.