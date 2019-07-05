Moruca woman dies after chopped by brother -sister, baby recovering

Cynthia Cozier, a 25-year-old mother who was brutally chopped by her brother last Wednesday, was pronounced dead yesterday at the Suddie Public Hospital, Essequibo Coast.

Cynthia and her sister Beverly Cozier, 44, were both admitted as patients at the Suddie Public Hospital, after being attacked by their 25-year-old brother, Rendy Cozier. The incident reportedly took place at the family’s home, at Waramuri Village, Moruca, Region One.

Beverly Cozier revealed, in detail, the brutality of the incident. She said that she and her sister were at home with their brother, at the time of the incident.

“I went downstairs cooking, and my nephew, Cynthia’s son, was playing in the yard… my brother was there too and he pick up a rock and he pelt the lil bai. Cynthia ask he why he pelt the boy. And he said shut up before I chop you… He get up and he start fire chop and Cynthia was the first one he chop.”

The sister said that she tried to escape but tripped while running. She added, “He come over me and he start chop me up. I ask he ‘Rendy what happen to you why you chopping we. Then he left me and he gone back and start chop Cynthia again.” Cynthia’s 9-month old baby, who was in her arms at the time, also received an injury to the head. The baby’s medical condition, along with his aunt’s, was regarded as stable.

Sources indicated that the attacker fled the scene and has not been apprehended by police as yet. As for his reputation, not much of it can be described as pleasant. According to multiple sources who spoke to this publication, Rendy Cozier is believed to be a drug addict.