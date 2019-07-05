Money-changer, daughter shot dead in brazen daylight attack – killers flee with sack of money

Two bandits fatally shot a moneychanger and his teenage daughter shortly after 15:00 hrs yesterday at their Lot 58 Robert Street, North Better Hope, East Coast Demerara premises, before escaping in a car with a bag filled with cash.

Aaron Latchman, 47, was shot thrice in the chest during a scuffle with the bandits, who cornered him just as he had arrived home in his car. His body was found near the front gate.

His 18-year-old daughter, Arianna, was shot twice in the chest, and residents and an in-law found the mortally wounded teen in the family’s kitchen.

The killers, who took a substantial sum of cash, reportedly escaped in a white Toyota Carina AT 212. Divisional Commander Calvin Brutus disclosed that police arrested a female resident who had picked up some of the cash that had fallen while the killers were fleeing.

The attack appeared to have been well planned, and the bandits appeared to have been familiar with the moneychanger’s routine.

A brother-in-law said that Latchman would arrive home every day at around 16.00 hrs, after transacting business in America Street. He would then unlock his gate, drive in, and his daughter, a part-time University of Guyana student, would open the back door for him.

That is reportedly the only entrance to the house. Reports also suggest that the killers were waiting near the Latchmans’ home.

According to reports, Latchman arrived home at around 15:15 hrs and was attempting to park his car in his yard when the gunmen struck.

According to sources, one of the gunmen entered the house and shot Latchman’s daughter. The other, meanwhile, then attacked Latchman, and the two men scuffled, with the gunman’s firearm ending up in a neighbour’s yard. The gunman who had shot Latchman’s daughter then exited the house and came to his accomplice’s aid, shooting Latchman as well.

A brother-in law, who lives a few houses away, said that he was heading home when he heard gunshots coming from the direction of the Latchmans’ home.

On arriving at the scene, he saw the moneychanger lying on the ground near the front gate. He was motionless and was bleeding from the mouth. According to the man, the gate was padlocked and he had to scale the fence.

He said that he called for the daughter, but got no answer. He then entered the house and found the teen, who was still alive, lying on the kitchen floor.

Another resident said that he was in his yard when he saw two men, with guns drawn, exit a car that was parked nearby. The gunmen reportedly then approached Latchman as he was about to exit his vehicle.

While he could not hear what was said, the eyewitness said that an argument ensued. The neighbour said the men then grabbed Latchman and a scuffle ensued, during which several shots were fired. The man said he attempted to scale the moneychanger’s fence to render assistance, but was forced to retreat when the bandits fired shots at him as well.

He said Latchman collapsed and the attackers snatched up a bag of cash and fled.

Other eyewitnesses said that cash was falling from the bag, which the fleeing men were carrying. The killers soon disappeared into a waiting car, which reportedly headed east.

A neighbour took the moneychanger and his daughter to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were both pronounced dead on arrival.

As police officers and neighbours surrounded the home, Tracey Waheeda, the wife of the slain moneychanger arrived and collapsed in anguish. She was heard wailing repeatedly: “me wan sit down, alyuh low me leh me to sit down…me want me husband and meh baby.”

Mr. Latchman is the second moneychanger to be slain by robbers this year.

In April, Prince William Alleyne was shot dead outside Ashmin’s Mall by two gunmen who escaped on a CG motorcycle.