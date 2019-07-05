Michael Kingston is acting Crime Chief; Alves remains on administrative leave

Latest update July 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
Senior Superintendent Michael Kingston is the new acting Crime Chief while the substantive officer and Deputy Commissioner, Lyndon Alves remains on administrative leave to allow for an investigation into alleged wrongdoing, according to the Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon.
DG Harmon, during a post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday said that once the final statement on the investigation concludes, it will be handed over the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, who will then present the findings to Cabinet for an ultimate decision.
Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan assured that all is well with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) following allegations against its Crime Chief and Deputy Police Commissioner, Lyndon Alves.
“We have everything in control and that even he who is at the very highest, when they misbehave, we are going to conduct an investigation to find out whether it is the truth. A good administration gets to the truth. We are not going to have a perfect Police Force just like any Police Force in the world,” the Public Security Minister remarked recently at a commissioning ceremony at the Forensic Lab at Sophia, Greater Georgetown, on Wednesday.
Alves was suspended from Monday, June 24, days after the Police Force stated that reports of alleged corruption in the Berbice division were being investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR). (DPI)
In this country, once a perversity is introduced, unless it is confronted and extirpated immediately, it festers, sinks...
A great disservice is being done to supporters of the government. Those who are trying to make the government look good...
By Sir Ronald Sanders In what is increasingly becoming a pattern of ignoring established procedures and authority in the...
