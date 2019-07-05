Mahadeo, Adonis set to represent Guyana at Reebok Cross Fit Games in the USA Signs as MVP Sports Brand Ambassadors

Dillon Mahadeo and Delise Adonis are set to represent Guyana at the upcoming Reebok Cross Fit Games which will be held from July 29 to August 4 at Madison, Wisconsin, USA. Some 160 countries are expected to participate at this year’s edition of the games which began in 2008.

For the first time Guyana will be represented at the games and both athletes received a timely boost from MVP Sports yesterday. Apart from being their sponsor, the entity has signed both athletes as their Brand Ambassadors for the remainder of the year.

The signing took place on Wednesday at the entity’s location, Giftland Mall, Unit C1A-C1B, Turkeyen. MVP Sports Store was opened in December last and sells major sport clothing and shoes as well as other sporting accessories including power lifting in brands such as under armor, Reebok and Adidas.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport following the signing of the agreement, MVP Proprietor, Ian Ramdeo said they are happy for this partnership and will continue to support these athletes. “What we would like to do is have an active involvement in the development of sport and athletes, so in addition to Mahadeo and Adonis who would have made some impressive strides in their field, we will be having similar ventures for other athletes in various sports such as football, cricket, hockey, track and field and squash etc. We strongly feel that sport and athletes need a lot of support from corporate Guyana to take it to a different level and we need to help these athletes who have the talent, with the resources to realise their dreams.”

Mahadeo and Adonis placed first and third respectively at last year’s Fitness Games held locally, however that doesn’t pre qualify them for the games, they had to do undergo a separate qualifier.

Mahadeo told Kaieteur Sport that he is confident of doing well going into the games. “My preparation has been going well, there is a lot more training than I am used to and more volumes, both in and out of gym, and as the competition nears, the intensity just rounds up and I am feeling more confident,” he posited.

Mahadeo said competing in the games for the first time will be a great experience and he is looking forward to it. “Having performed well in competitions both locally and in the Caribbean would have given me confidence. These are the guys I look up to and have been analysing them since I started the sport and it will be a great experience.”

He expressed gratitude to MVP Sports, adding that he is looking forward to represent them well. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to be the brand ambassador for the entity and I am looking forward to partner with them in the future.”

Adonis said her preparation’s has been intense whereas she has to ensure that every aspect of it falls in line, including nutrition, as well as so many other aspects outside of the gym.

“I am a bit nervous, but at the same time I am confident of doing well. The format is somewhat different and the competition is expected to be keenly contested,” she noted.

Adonis stated that she is excited at being signed as one of the MVP Brand Ambassadors and thanked the entity for their input, adding that this is definitely a stepping stone for her and their gesture is highly appreciated. (Zaheer Mohamed)