Inquiry into fishermen’s killing will not affect ongoing court case – Harmon

A Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the deadly high-seas attacks in Suriname which left more than a dozen Guyanese fishermen dead last year will not interfere with an ongoing court case in Berbice.
This view was shared by Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon during a post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday.
This was in response to a request for an update on the COI into the Suriname piracy attacks.
“It is important for us as a nation that when wrongs are committed, when lives are lost, we must have some closure, for the family of the deceased persons and for the nation, as a whole, so we can bring these things to a conclusion.”
Political scientist, Dr. Rishee Thakur was recently sworn in as the lone Commissioner.
Harmon explained that the COI would entail extensive interviews with family members, travelling to Suriname, “and the Commissioner will determine what further evidence is needed for him to arrive at his findings”.
The COI into the deadly April 27, 2018 piracy attack was initially launched by President David Granger.
Following the launching, Thakur was sworn in as the Commissioner of the CoI on July 2 by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Dr. Thakur will investigate, determine and make findings of fact on all matters relating to the piracy attack; determine the number and the identities of those killed, determine the identities and motives of the perpetrators with a view of ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.
The two attacks took place between 18:30hrs on April 27 and 01:00hrs on April 28 at an area called Double High Bush on the Atlantic Ocean in Suriname waters against four Suriname-registered fishing vessels reportedly carrying 20 crew members, mainly Guyanese. Only four persons survived and three bodies recovered. The remains of the others were never found.
The attack was said to be in retaliation to a killing of a Guyana-born fisherman in Suriname.
A Berbice fisherman was held and charged in relation to another murder.
The public hearings will be held at the Training Centre of the Skeldon Estate.
All findings must be submitted to President Granger on or before September 2, 2019.

