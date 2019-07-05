Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward final set for Sunday

Latest update July 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Hamilton Green Inter Ward/Village 9-a-side Knockout Football Tournament is expected to conclude on Sunday, weather permitting with eight matches leading up to grand final at the Den Amstel ground, West Coast Demerara with the Former Prime Minister of Guyana expected to be on hand for the opening match at 15:00hrs.

Jamal Harvey

The opening match will be between Mahaicony and Lilliendaal before the final which is slated for 21:00hrs. Sudden death penalties will be used to separate the sides in the event of a draw at the end of full time. The no offside rule and all of the FIFA rules will be in effect.
The champions will take home $300,000, while the runners-up team will collect $100,000 with both teams getting the Prime Minister’s Trophies which were donated by Prime Minister Mosses Nagamootoo.
The third place team will receive $60,000 sponsored by Techno Mills while the team that finishes fourth will get $40,000 donated by Ready Mix along with Trophies. With the involvement of some of the country’s top players, representing their respective villages/wards, the event is playing its part in aiding Social Cohesion among the citizenry.

Trayon Bobb

Among some of the players on show are Deon Alfred, Trayon Bobb, Tyrone Khan, Jamal Harvey, Sheldon Toney, Ruel Charter, Leroy Halley and Kenroy D’Aguiar. The player with the Most Goals will receive a Home Dinette Chair from China Trading, while the footballer who scores the second most goals will be presented with a Lazy Boy chair from AH&L Kissoon.

Tyrone Khan

The Best Goalkeeper will collect the Minister of Natural Resources trophy. Among the sponsors are John Fernandes, Courtney Benn, Techno Mills, Ready Mix, Sattaur Gafoor, E.C Vieira, BEV Enterprises, BK International, IPA, New Thriving, Ricks and Sari, E-Networks, Star Computers, NAMILCO, Cummings Electrical, National Sports Commission, Star Entertainment, Alfro Alphonso, the Guyana Police Force, GuyOil, Minister of State, Prime Minister and Ministry of Legal Affairs.
Apart from the opening game, Soesdyke will clash with Lilliendaal, Mocha play Charlestown, Pouderoyen face off with Timehri, Goed Fortuin oppose De Kinderen, Sophia take on Bourda Blues, Den Amstel Back Street battle Zeelugt and Uitvlugt tackle Bagotsville.
Brian Tiwari has donated the lights to ensure that the tournament is completed on Sunday.

 

