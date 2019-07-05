Govt. vows zero tolerance for sexual harassment – Airport’s female accuser frustrated as police file still not with DPP

An airport employee who claims she was sexually assaulted last year is growing frustrated with the time it is taking for the matter to be sent for legal advice.

The woman said yesterday that she has been checking daily with the police ranks investigating the matter, but an airport official’s signature that is missing has been holding up the matter.

“I was told that the police are facing difficulties in getting a signature, as the airport officer, Mr. Ramesh Ghir, has not been available. That is holding up the matter from being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

Ghir is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Ghir was the official who the woman alleged that she complained to last year, but nothing came out of the matter. It was only recently that the woman was told via WhatsApp by the airport’s Human Resources Department, that the matter was addressed.

The woman, who works with a concessionaire at the airport, alleged that she was held and kissed twice by a CJIA manager in his officer last July after she went to ask for his help to release the clamps on his employer’s vehicle in the parking lot. She said she left his office and threw up. She complained the next day to Ghir.

The airport suspended the manager and withdrew the security pass of the woman a few weeks ago after the matter came to light.

However, the manager was allowed back on the job last week, while the woman’s security pass was not returned. She remains off the job after being escorted from the airport’s facilities.

Yesterday, Director-General in the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon appeared to be familiar with the matter.

During the post-Cabinet press briefing, he made it clear that the government has zero tolerance for sexual harassment.

“…and the issue that you mentioned about sexual harassment at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, I want to say that given in particular – also men get sexually harassed too – women must understand that the state, the government, will offer them protection once they are harassed by anyone. This is a clear position that we have.”

He said that the Government will have to await the outcome of the investigation that is taking place. “Once the investigation is completed and recommendations are made, I want to give the assurance that Government will act swiftly, with respect to any persons who are found to be guilty of any offence of that nature.”

Since the allegations, other women have come forward alleging a culture of sexual harassment at the airport. They pointed to another very senior official who they say offered them gifts and even help for them to get a US visa.

A police complaint made in 2012 by a woman, who was a teen then but is now married, went nowhere.

In total, four women walked off the job, because of pressure to have sexual relations, it was claimed. The case has brought to the fore the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace.