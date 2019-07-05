Latest update July 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Berbice U-19 Male and Female Senior Teams recognised by BCB

Jul 05, 2019

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) recently honoured their Under-19 Male and Senior Female Teams for winning their respective Inter County Championships. President, Hilbert Foster, on his election as BCB head on February 18 last year had pledged that every winning Berbice Inter County Team would be honoured while the Most Valuable Player from each of the Teams would receive a special prize.

The Berbice Female Team pictured with New Amsterdam Mayor, Ms. Winifred Haywood.

The promise was fulfilled in 2018 with the Under-15, 19, Female Teams recognized as were the respective MVPs who each received a bicycle valued at $18,000 each. This year, the Board President again kept his commitment and the members of the two teams were invited to the Board’s second Annual Awards Ceremony at the Port Mourant Ground.
The Female Team members were presented with trophies and medals by Her Worship Winifred Haywood, Mayor of New Amsterdam while Region Six Vice Chairman, Dennis DeRoop handed over trophies and medals to the Under-19 Team.
The two MVP’s, Erva Giddings and Junior Sinclair each carried home a $20,000 bicycle compliments of the BCB and A. Ally & Sons of New Amsterdam. Foster praised the two teams for making the county proud.
He stated that the Board was disappointed with the 2019 Inter County results which saw the County ending up as runner-up in three tournaments but has committed itself to working even harder to do better in 2020.
Whilst stating that while no excuses were acceptable for this year’s results, the BCB was concerned that in the Inter County tournaments, Demerara enjoyed home advantage and almost all of their matches versus Berbice were played at one venue.
Foster further noted that despite great odds, including the lack of financial assistance from the Guyana Cricket Board, Berbice continues to produce players for the West Indies at a remarkable rate.

The Berbice Under-19 Team with Regional Vice Chairman, Dennis DeRoop.

Two Under-15 Players, Isaih Thorne and Rampersaud Ramnauth would be touring England shortly with the West Indies Team while Kevlon Anderson and Kevin Umroa are in the Caribbean Under-19 Training Squad.
Shemaine Campbelle and Shimron Hetmyer are in the Senior West Indies Teams while Romario Shepherd is in the ‘B’ Team to face India ‘A’. Five Berbicians, Hetmyer, Shepherd, Anthony Bramble, Veerasammy Permaul and Clinton Pestano would also be shortly playing for the Amazon Warriors in the CPL T20 while Sheneta Grimmond and Shabika Gajnabi have been involved in the West Indies Training Camps.
Special mention was made of Coaches Winston Smith, Andre Percival and Managers Sylvia Autar and Neil Rudder for the roles they played in the successes of the teams. Foster urged the players to remain focused on their games and to work harder to improve themselves on and off the field.
The BCB President committed the Board to continuing the work it is currently doing while striving to do even more for the rest of the year. Foster who has hinted that he was not interested in another term as BCB President, stated that is was very important for both officials and players work together for the development of Berbice cricket and urged the senior players to give back more to the game that has made them and families, wealthy.

