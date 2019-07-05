$460M hydropower plant to be installed at Kato

In 2017, a design for a mini hydro plant was completed. During that time Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson informed the public that he had recently approved the extension of the power grid from Kato to Paramakatoi. He added that, “It’s progressively being done so by the end of 2018 and early 2019, Kato, Paramakatoi and other surrounding areas will be powered by the mini hydro.”

And yesterday during a post-cabinet briefing, Director- General in the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, noted that those Region 8 residents will now benefit from clean water and a reliable source of energy. This comes as a result of the award of a contract for US$2,250,880 (approx. G$460M ) to design, supply and install a 150k hydropower plant at Chiung River, Kato Village.

The contract was awarded to B & J Civil Works. The company specialises in a variety of construction of roads and surfaces, bridges and drainage, foundations, and maintenance. One of its recent major projects was the construction of the Pedestrian Overhead Crossing at Peter’s Hall, Houston, and other parts on the East Bank of Demerara.

The hydropower plant will supply electricity to the villages of Kato and Paramakatoi, the latter of which is some 18 miles away. An electronic facility as well as transmission lines will also be installed.

Several other projects were noted and announced by Cabinet yesterday. The full list is as follows:

1. For the construction of a Drop-In-Centre, Block ‘C’ Sophia – Ministry of Social Protection

From G$219,013,075.00

To G$246,487,306,00

An increase of Million G$27,474,231.00

Contract awarded to 4PD Contracting

2) For the rehabilitation of Bourda Market, Georgetown, Region No 4 – Ministry of Communities

For the sum of G$32,209,870.00

Contract awarded to Builders Hardware General Supplies & Construction

3) For the extension of Wakapoa Secondary School, Wakapoa Mission, Lower Pomeroon River, Region No. 2

For the sum of G$23,270,895.00

Contract awarded to M. Sukhai Construction Services

4) For repairs to Sand Creek Secondary School, South Central Rupununi, Region No. 9 – Ministry of Communities

For the sum of G$23,892,100.00

Contract awarded to Gormain D’Aguiar Construction

5) For the rehabilitation of Nismes Old Road, West Bank Demerara, Region No. 3 – Ministry of Communities

For the sum of G$29,108,887.00

Contract awarded to Puran Brothers Disposal Inc.

6) For the construction of Supply Health Centre, Region No. 4 – Ministry of Communities

For the sum of G$28,921,838.00

Contract awarded to M & P Investment

7) For the supply and delivery of One (1) new 2019 Water Ambulance, Regional Democratic Council, Region No. 10 – Ministry of Communities

For the sum of G$17,900,000.00

Contract awarded to Meditron Inc.

This Ambulance will be used to transport patients from the riverine communities of the Berbice River, from Develdt To Kwakwani.

8) For design, supply and installation of a 150k Hydropower Plant at Chiung River, Kato Village, Region No. 8 – Ministry of Public Infrastructure

For the sum of US$2,250,880.00

Contract awarded to B & J Civil Works

9) For the supply and installation of New Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) – Ministry of Public Infrastructure

For the sum of US$980,380.80

Contract awarded to Intelcan Technosystems

10) For the Procurement of additional Trimble Technology – Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission

For the sum of US$166,407.00

Contract awarded to Trimble Europe B.V

Trimble Technology is utilised by the Guyana Lands And Surveys Commission for their Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS) Network. This contract will allow for an additional 3 CORS.

11) For the supply and installation of 22 Kw Grid-Connected Solar Photovoltaic System, 45kw Hybrid Inverter and 160 Kwh Energy Storage System – Guyana Energy Agency

For the sum of G$6,730,974.00

Contract awarded to Gafsons Industries Ltd.

12) For the Procurement of Morning meals – Breakfast Programme for Nursery and Primary Schools in Regions No. 5 & 6 – Ministry of Education

Region 5

For the sum of G$17,127,750.00

Contract awarded to Glenda’s Catering Service

For the sum of G$11,752,650.00

Contract awarded to Tee Zee Food Service

Region 6

For the sum of G$12,656,700.00

Contract awarded to Green Apple

For the sum of G$3,394,800.00

Contract awarded to Sharron Davis

Total sum of G$44,931,900.00