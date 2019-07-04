YBG-NSBF National Playoffs Kwakwani on top after third days play

Latest update July 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
The third day of play in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YGB) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) on Tuesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue witnessed group round-robin play in the Under-14 and Girls’ Divisions.
Kwakwani Secondary enjoyed big wins in both categories which confirmed them as title contenders. In Under-14 play, Kwakwani steamrolled Saint Stanislaus College 50-9. Gevon Ross was outstanding with a double-double (14 points, 15 rebounds) while Kelon Philips (10) and Matthew David (9) supported well. Jamie Bascom managed five points for the Saints and Jaban Lovell, 4.
Other results in the U-14 category saw St. Rose’s High disposing of the YBG Cluster 27-10 and The Bishops’ High beating Marian Academy 15-12. In the Girls’ Division, Kwakwani dominated Queen’s College (QC) 29-17.
Holly Grimmond (8) and National footballer Jalade Trim (7) were the main contributors in the easy win. Noami Barkoye scored 8 points and grabbed an incredible 21 rebounds from QC but it wasn’t enough to stave off the high flying Kwakwani side.
In the other girls’ division match up, Saints were on the losing side once more, going down 31-2 to Marian Academy. Kelliann Sauers (14) and Angelique Foo (6) were the main tormentors of Saints while Madison Chichester scored the lone Field Goal (FG) for the losers.
The NSBF is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company Ltd, the National Sports Commission, Banks DIH, ExxonMobil and Bounty Ltd.
