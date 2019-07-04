Wiltshire, B 13 Dominoes Team Tourney for Sunday

Latest update July 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Jul 04, 2019 Sports

Following the completion of the Caricom Day dominoes tournament, Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association, Mark Wiltshire and B 13 Dominoes Team will be hosting a one-day tournament on Sunday at ‘C’ Field Sophia.
Entrance fee is $10,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $120,000, runner up a trophy and $60,000 and third place $20,000. Double six time is 14:00hrs and interested teams can contact Wiltshire on 659 8672 for registration.

