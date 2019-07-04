West Dem driver and passenger rob victims at bars -police nab driver after setting up road block

Latest update July 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
Residents of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, are particularly fearful of a taxi driver, who drives around in the company of an armed accomplice, robbing unsuspecting victims at bars on the Westside.
Reports suggest that the duo also targets taxi drivers.
On Tuesday night they robbed a taxi driver and two men having drinks at a La Grange bar. There was a one-hour time frame of each incident.
Just yesterday, a La Parfaite Harmonie businessman, who prefers not to be named, reported that around 23:00 hrs he was having a drink with a colleague at a La Grange Liquor Bar when a white wagon car (PKK 5818) pulled up and a young man exited.
The businessman said he observed what he thought to be a passenger from the car going up to the bar counter as if he was going to make a purchase, so no one was ready for what transpired after.
Sources indicated that the man who exited the car suddenly whipped out a gun and stuck it to the head of the La Parfaite Hamonie businessman, demanding cash and valuables.
The assailant then yanked the man’s wallet from his pocket, which at that time contained $30,000 and a national identification card. Before the bandit left, he reportedly snatched the car keys and the cellular phone of another man, before making his escape in the car that was waiting.
The two men who were robbed at the La Grange Bar visited the Police Patrol Base at the Demerara Harbour Bride to make a report and were told that the said car and its occupants had only an hour ago robbed a taxi driver at La Parfaite Harmonie, after trailing the taxi for a considerable period.
Police at the harbour bridge then alerted the La Grange Police Station and they set up a roadblock to wait for the car which had driven off in that direction after, the men were robbed in La Grange.
Soon after police nabbed the car at the road block but found only the driver inside. He was taken into custody and is assisting ranks with investigations.
