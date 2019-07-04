West Dem Chinese Restaurants ordered closed

By Alex Wayne

Several Chinese Restaurants in the West Demerara District have been given closure notices when public health inspectors from the Westside swooped down on facilities that were rumored to be operating under insanitary conditions.

Amongst them is the China Chef Restaurant at Bagotsville Public Road, West Bank Demerara, where inspectors deemed is a health hazard after visiting it on Monday last. This newspaper was told that when inspectors visited the China Chef Restaurant, inspection revealed tainted meat, unsatisfactory and insanitary cooking , prepping and storage conditions.

There are reports of drains behind the facility being clogged with fatty residue (with a terrible stench), while rather large rats were seen scurrying across the floor even as the inspection was being conducted.

Inspectors reported that the observed food utensils riddled with flies while cockroaches were running on the kitchen walls and even on food storage containers.

The China Chef Chinese Restaurant is located at the busy intersection of the Bagotsville Bridge, and is always flocked by scores of youths from near and far, all rushing to purchase food items which are sold at strangely low prices than other restaurants. From time to time persons have been complaining about the ‘wish wash’ manner in which the operators have been preparing food which is always lacking the customary salads and seasonings that normally comes with Chinese meals.

That aside, this newspaper has been reliably informed that three other Chinese Restaurants have been given warning letters dictating closure to their facility if they do not ‘clean up their act’ or get their business functioning within the realms of Health and Safety Regulations.

Just last month a Chinese Restaurant on Sherriff Street, Georgetown was temporarily closed after being inspected by officers of the Mayor and City Council’s Public Health Department.

Acting Chief Meat and Food Inspector, Onika Alleyne, had informed that the restaurant was asked to immediately close its doors and do some clean-up works, since it was found to be in an unsanitary state.

The Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) has also been investigating claims of insects being present in food sold to customers at a Chinese restaurant located in Providence, East Bank Demerara

This restaurant was exposed by an angry customer who took to social media after discovering what appeared to be cockroach legs in his food. At this restaurant it is said that operators were observed

operating in what appeared to be floodwaters, because the kitchen is lower than the rest of the building.