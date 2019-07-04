West Berbice man on trial for rape

A West Berbice man who along with another took advantage of a woman whilst they were out together and raped her at knife point is on trial.

Khemraj Persaud, called “Hot Dog Boy”29, of Lot 3 Cotton Tree Village; West Coast Berbice, is on trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and a mixed jury in the Berbice High Court.

The man is accused of committing the act on October 15, 2017 at Rosignol, West Bank Berbice.

He is being represented by Attorney at Law Latchmi Rahamat.

Attorney at Law Mandel Moore is appearing for the state. The matter is being tried in camera.