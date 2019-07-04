Two public school pupils top NGSA 2019

Two public school pupils have emerged as the top performers of this year’s National Grade Six Assessment, NGSA examinations.

Dave Chowtie, of Graham’s Hall Primary, East Coast Demerara; and Venisha Lall of C.V Nunes Primary School, Region Two, both scored 532 marks.

They outperformed 14,300 pupils who wrote the exams, last April. Both students secured a place at the nation’s premier secondary institution—Queen’s College,

Participants of NGSA 2019 were tested in four subject areas–Mathematics, English, Science and Social Studies.

The areas tested on each subject were for Mathematics – knowledge, algorithmic thinking, reasoning; Science – knowledge, comprehension, application; Social Studies –knowledge conceptual understanding, use of knowledge and English language –reading, comprehension, vocabulary structure mechanics, content language and organization.

In addition to the coveted top spot, a number of pupils tied with high scores in the top ten positions.

The other top performers were Shirish Persaud of Academy of Excellence; Ethan Bianchini of Marian Academy; Shivalli Challi of Mae’s Under 12; Ruth Larson of Academy of Excellence; Sarita Somai of Success Elementary; Ajala Maharaj of Marian Academy; Sarah Johnson of Academy of Excellence; Jaaya Shiwraj of Academy of Excellence; Aditya Sharma of Academy of Excellence; Maaseiah Salikram of Success Elementary; Umashankar Singh of Novar Primary; Devine Amsterdam of New Guyana School; Marlene Crandon of Josel Educational Institute; Akaia Griffith of Success Elementary; Narindra Singh of Marian Academy; Janae Boucher of Genesis Early Childhood; Aryan Sugrim of Academy of Excellence; Stafani Rafeek of Success Elementary; Athalaiah Joe of Academy of Excellence; Raphael Shaw Mae’s Under 12 and Yuvraj Tulara of Academy of Excellence.

Kaieteur News caught up with a few of the pupils who shared their thoughts and ambitions as this year‘s top performers. The list is as follows:

Dave Chowtie, of Graham’s Hall Primary School earned first place. The lad noted his excitement. He said that he always knew he would do well but he was surprised to have earned the top spot.

“I feel very proud and grateful to my teachers, my parents and my Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ,” Chowtie said. The Graham’s Hall Primary student admitted that he did put in the extra hours of studying, which definitely helped.

“I usually would score second place in school, so this definitely came as a surprise for me,” Chowtie who has his sight set on becoming a doctor, added.

The 12-year-old is hoping that as a token for his hard work, he would be gifted an airline ticket to St Lucia for the summer.

“I don’t know as yet but I have my fingers crossed.”

Venisha Lall of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, is a pupil of C.V Nunes Primary. She also scored 532 marks. She expressed mixed emotions at her results.

“I am a bit nervous yet excited. Lall noted that her preparation for NGSA started in Grade Four. She said that her aim was to be among the top three. I didn’t expect the top spot. The NGSA top performer is not sure what she wants to become when she grows older but she hopes to pursue a career in economics or political science.

Shirish Persaud, 11, of Academy of Excellence scored 530 marks. He said that he expected to get Queens College but “I did not expect to be in the top ten.”

He placed third in the country with a score of 530 marks. “I was nervous going into the exams but when I saw the test paper I knew I was going to do well.”

Ethan Bianchini, 12, Marian Academy was really happy and surprised to have been named among the top students. He placed third along with three other pupils and dubbed the top performing student for his school.

“Before now I never thought I would have done so well I mean to secure a place in the top ten.” He said that his parents, teachers, and peers contributed to his success.

My mom and friends they really believed and pushed me to do this well.” In the future, the young Bianchini wants to pursue a career in law.

Shivali Challu of Mae’s under 12 School said that her preparation for the exams included “lots of late night and early mornings.

“My parents and teachers pushed me to do well at my work.”

Ajala Maharaj of Marian Academy scored 529 marks. She said that while her preparation for the exams proved a little stressful but her results worth the stress. The Marian Academy top performer told the media that although her favourite subject at school is English, she hopes to one day pursue studies in architecture

Sarita Somai of Success Elementary placed seventh in the country along with Ajala Maharaj of Marian Academy. Both of them attained a score 529 marks and a place at Queen’s College.

Somai said, “Words can’t express how happy I am, I am really, really, really happy.” She explained that preparations for the exams were a bit difficult as she studied day and night because she had a lot of work to do. On weekends she went to school early to study with her teachers and peers.

As her study schedule was so packed there was no time for extras lessons. “I just attended regular school,” she said. When asked who was responsible for her success, she responded, “All of my teachers, my family and my very motivational friends.”

Jaya Shiwraj, a student of Academy of Excellence, Cornelia Ida, Region Three, was excited at the results. She noted that it was challenging. “We would have revision exercises for homework then I would push a little further to revise a little later in the night and wake up and do the same again.”

“I would like to thank my teachers, my parents and God for the strength to see this day.”

Aditya Sharma, 11, of Academy of Excellence placed ninth with three other pupils thanked his parents and teachers for their support leading up to the exams. He said that his family was supportive of his goals. Sharma says that his heart is steadfast on finding a career path in the field of science.

Umashankar Singh attends Novar Primary all the way up in the Mahaicony District in Region Five was one of those who placed ninth amongst a few others.

“Not only did he top his school but the entire region as well. He seemed pretty confident and was glad to be interviewed saying that “I feel awesome so awesome really.”

In reference to the exams, Singh said that “It was quite easy actually but I was getting discouraged by people saying it was hard.” He acknowledged that there may have been a few tricky questions but overall everything was a blow through.

Devine Amsterdam earned 528 marks. The New Guyana School pupil was really elated to be named among the top ten NGSA performers this year.

“God helped me and my parents and teachers. My friends also taught me some new things.”

She said that her results came as a surprise to her teachers, parents and peers.

“Everyone thought that I would do well but they didn’t think that I would do so well.”