The Art Form of Acrobatics Still Alive

By Zaheer Mohamed

Acrobatics is the performance of extraordinary human feats of stability, agility and motor coordination. It can be found in many of the performing arts, sporting events and martial arts.

Acrobatics can be beneficial in many ways including helping to inculcate discipline and maintaining a decent fitness level and Guyanese Acrobat Owen Stewart is keen to make this knowledge and skills live on.

Fifty year-old Stewart of West Ruimveldt has made a name for himself in this field which he terms, Sport Acrobatics. He has performed in several countries including the USA, St. Maarten, French Guiana, Turks and Caicos Islands, Bahamas, Jamaica, England and Suriname.

He usually performs at live shows in Georgetown and entertains members of the public mostly on weekends at Sweet Point on Orange Walk, Fish Shop at Hadfield Street and Nicky’s Bar in Kitty.

Included in his stunts are Yoga, balancing of a bicycle on his forehead and plunging through a bicycle rim laden with fire. Speaking with Kaieteur Sport on Monday last, Stewart said the response from the Guyanese public is very encouraging so far and it is important that his performances be publicised so that the youths can be encouraged to try their hands at it.

Stewart informed that he developed a passion for Acrobatics at the age of 13 and took classes under the guidance of Baskian Sankar in Berbice, mostly after school.

“Being able to witness other acrobats performing at school motivated me to learn the trade and I am willing to pass on the knowledge to the youths,” he added. Stewart performed at several schools locally, but that was halted due to overseas commitments.

However, he is hoping to gain permission from the Ministry of Education to continue so that the knowledge can be handed down to generations following his retirement. He is hoping that Guyanese can come forward and render assistance so that he can not only be provided with a classroom, but a stipend as well. “Learning this trade can keep the youths meaningfully occupied and help them to go places.”

Stewart also informed that he had won the Heineken James Bond promotion which was held in Suriname in 2015, a feat which paved the way for his trip to London, England. “Winning the competition in Suriname was a plus for me; I competed with people from Suriname, Brazil, Argentina and Holland. I was told that discipline and dress code were factors that were taken into consideration by the judges.”

One year later, following one his performances in London, Stewart visited the James Bond movie studio at the request of the Manager there, where he was told that one of his performances would be featured in an upcoming James Bond movie.

During his stay in London, Stewart undertook a diploma course in dancing and exercises at Lamberth College. He is available to perform in Guyana can be contacted on 682 7958.