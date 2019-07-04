Latest update July 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Pres. Granger to meet with Jagdeo today

President David Granger is to meet Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, today on the selection process for a new chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Yesterday, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, wrote Gail Teixeira of the Opposition’s office, informing her that President Granger proposed that a meeting be held at 15:00hrs at the Ministry.
The meeting will center on the appointment of a new chairman.
The matter has been on the political burner for months.
Almost two years ago, Justice (ret’d) James Patterson was appointed Chairman of GECOM, after consultations between the President and the Opposition Leader failed.
Under the regulations, the Opposition Leader has to propose a list of nominees with consultations held.
None of the names on the three lists had been approved by Granger and Patterson was later announced as the new chairman.
However, a recent court ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice found that Patterson’s appointment was flawed.
He resigned last week after meeting President Granger.
The appointment would be critical as Guyana is facing early elections because of a no-confidence motion passed last December.

