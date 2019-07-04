New Era/ExxonMobil Schools’ Futsal tourney set for tomorrow

The inaugural New Era Schools’ Futsal championship, which is being supported by ExxonMobil, will kick off tomorrow from 15:00hrs at the Mackenzie Sports Club Basketball Court and will conclude with the finals at the same venue on July 13th.

A total of seven (7) school teams will compete in four games per night in the two-week competition which has been approved by the Ministry of Education. Those teams are Christianburg/Wismar Secondary, New Silvercity Secondary, Wisburg Secondary, Mackenzie High, Linden Foundation High, Linden Technical Institute and MC’s Educational Institute.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will be conducting a two-day workshop during the tournament that will teach students the rules of the sport. There will also be seminars that will teach the young men basic life skills.

The first place prize is $200,000, second $150,000, third $100,000 and the fourth place finishers in the tournament will pocket $50,000. All of which will go towards a project of the school’s choice.