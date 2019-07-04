New Era/ExxonMobil Schools’ Futsal tourney set for tomorrow

Latest update July 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
The inaugural New Era Schools’ Futsal championship, which is being supported by ExxonMobil, will kick off tomorrow from 15:00hrs at the Mackenzie Sports Club Basketball Court and will conclude with the finals at the same venue on July 13th.
A total of seven (7) school teams will compete in four games per night in the two-week competition which has been approved by the Ministry of Education. Those teams are Christianburg/Wismar Secondary, New Silvercity Secondary, Wisburg Secondary, Mackenzie High, Linden Foundation High, Linden Technical Institute and MC’s Educational Institute.
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will be conducting a two-day workshop during the tournament that will teach students the rules of the sport. There will also be seminars that will teach the young men basic life skills.
The first place prize is $200,000, second $150,000, third $100,000 and the fourth place finishers in the tournament will pocket $50,000. All of which will go towards a project of the school’s choice.
Jul 04, 2019Following the completion of the Caricom Day dominoes tournament, Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association, Mark Wiltshire and B 13 Dominoes Team will be hosting a one-day...
Jul 04, 2019
Jul 04, 2019
Jul 04, 2019
Jul 04, 2019
Jul 04, 2019
When I moved into Turkeyen, next to the Caricom Secretariat, I fell in love with two phenomenally beautiful dogs that belonged... more
The results of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) for 2019 were released yesterday. For a small group of pupils who... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In what is increasingly becoming a pattern of ignoring established procedures and authority in the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]