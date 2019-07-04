Moruca sisters brutally chopped

Latest update July 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
Two women from Moruca, Region One, were rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital yesterday, after being brutally chopped in their home community.
Based on reports, the women, Beverly Cozier and Cynthia Cozier, who are believed to be sisters, were attacked in their Waramuri village home, allegedly by their brother. It is also alleged that the brother, who is a habitual drug smoker, is of an unsound mind.
Due to the severity of the wounds received, the women were transferred from Moruca, to the Suddie Public Hospital on the Essequibo Coast in an unconscious state.
Investigations into the matter are being carried out by police in Region One.
