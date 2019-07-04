LABA and MSC mounts metal backboard to have basketball played in Linden Clubs meet association to decide on way forward tonight

Latest update July 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

After a long wait and no sign of assistance forthcoming, the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) has located the old metal backboard which replaced for the fibre glass set which were donated by the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation some years ago, as they seek to have competitive basketball return to the Bauxite Mining Town.
This evening, LABA will meet from 18:30hrs at the MSC Pavilion with the affiliated basketball clubs and President of LABA, Lawrence Simon will inform the affiliates of the plans to once again have the sport played after one of the two fibre glass backboards became damaged when personnel from another promotion sought to have it shifted.
Approaches were made to the National Sports Commission and the Regional Democratic Council for assistance but in the end, steps were taken to re-use the old metal back board until that situation changes.
Clubs are reminded that they must register players for upcoming competitions and ensure they attend this evenings’ meeting.

