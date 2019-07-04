“I can’t do no hard work, so I thief”- man tells court, before slapped with two years

A man yesterday found himself before the courts after he could not run away or fight back after stealing a man’s phone. He was sent to prison after he told the court of his temptation to steal, an explanation he used as justification for his injuries.

Oswald Cumberbatch, an unemployed man told the court that, “I can’t do no hard work, so I thief.” He was hauled before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty who read him his charge in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He first denied the charge which alleged that on Tuesday, last, at Croal Street, Stabroek Georgetown, he robbed Ansar Abdul of one cell phone and a phone case. At the said time he used personal violence on the victim.

Cumberbatch told the court that he is 22 years old. He stated that he is the father of one and they reside at Lot 86 Laing Avenue, Georgetown.

Police Prosecutor Seon Blackman told the court that on the day in question about 08:00hrs the victim was walking along Croal Street when the accused approached him and threw him to the ground.

Cumberbatch then relieved Abdul of the articles mentioned in the charge and he then attempted to make good his escape.

However, the victim got up and gave chase. Abdul was able to apprehend him and kept him under arrest until the police arrived. The articles were recovered and lodged with the police.

Prosecutor Blackman objected to bail being granted based on the prevalence of the offence, the nature of the offence, the punishment the offence attracts and the fact that Cumberbatch was positively identified by the victim.

After the prosecutor read the facts, Cumberbatch opted to change his plea. He said, “First of all I want to apologize to the court for wasting its time. I got ‘juk’ the other day and I can’t do any hard work. I know it’s wrong but my daughter birthday is tomorrow so I decided to take a chance.”

Cumberbatch told the court that his ‘child mother’ would usually look out for him. However, she is in Suriname and he needed money. On the day in question he left his daughter with an adult and went out to look for money. He stated that he gave in to temptation and decided to commit the act.

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman then addressed the court saying that a strong message should be sent to the defendant so that he can curb his ways. He added that after that is done the defendant will understand that stealing is an offence and not an employment.

The magistrate in handing down her sentence as Cumberbatch was begging for leniency stated, “I will not tap you on the head and say go and sin no more. You stated about temptation but the Lord’s prayer says ‘lead me not into temptation.”

Cumberbatch was then sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for the offence.