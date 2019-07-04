Latest update July 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana Trade Show for Antigua postponed

Jul 04, 2019 News 0

A two-day trade show from July 19 and 20 which will see local agro-processors and manufacturers on display at the Multipurpose Cultural and Exhibition Centre in Antigua has been postponed until further notice, says its organizers the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC).
According to the GMC, the 2019 “Guyana on Show 3” postponement was necessary to allow more agro-processors and manufacturers an opportunity to be a part of this event. The decision has been made after much deliberation from the organizers who thought that there is a need for a bigger Guyanese representation to showcase the wide variety of products made in Guyana.
“The Management of the Guyana Marketing Corporation sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused and will make an announcement on the new show date within a month from today (July 2),” GMC said in a statement.

More in this category

Sports

Wiltshire, B 13 Dominoes Team Tourney for Sunday

Wiltshire, B 13 Dominoes Team Tourney for Sunday

Jul 04, 2019

Following the completion of the Caricom Day dominoes tournament, Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association, Mark Wiltshire and B 13 Dominoes Team will be hosting a one-day...
Read More
The Art Form of Acrobatics Still Alive

The Art Form of Acrobatics Still Alive

Jul 04, 2019

New Era/ExxonMobil Schools’ Futsal tourney set for tomorrow

New Era/ExxonMobil Schools’ Futsal tourney set...

Jul 04, 2019

LABA and MSC mounts metal backboard to have basketball played in Linden Clubs meet association to decide on way forward tonight

LABA and MSC mounts metal backboard to have...

Jul 04, 2019

YBG-NSBF National Playoffs Kwakwani on top after third days play

YBG-NSBF National Playoffs Kwakwani on top after...

Jul 04, 2019

Jamaica hurdles champion, Rushell Clayton headed to AP Invitational

Jamaica hurdles champion, Rushell Clayton headed...

Jul 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019