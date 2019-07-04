Guyana Trade Show for Antigua postponed

A two-day trade show from July 19 and 20 which will see local agro-processors and manufacturers on display at the Multipurpose Cultural and Exhibition Centre in Antigua has been postponed until further notice, says its organizers the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC).

According to the GMC, the 2019 “Guyana on Show 3” postponement was necessary to allow more agro-processors and manufacturers an opportunity to be a part of this event. The decision has been made after much deliberation from the organizers who thought that there is a need for a bigger Guyanese representation to showcase the wide variety of products made in Guyana.

“The Management of the Guyana Marketing Corporation sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused and will make an announcement on the new show date within a month from today (July 2),” GMC said in a statement.