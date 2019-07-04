Fishing industry mourns as Single Seafoods owner dies

The fishing industry is mourning the passing of Suresh Singh, 56, who was credited as contributing significantly to the business sector.

Singh, the proprietor of the Ruimveldt-based Single Seafoods, had been deeply respected establishing long-term US and Caribbean markets for his marine products.

Singh, according to his family, fell ill and was rushed to a city hospital where he died from suspected heart-related complications.

His tentacles in the business arena included rice cultivation, gold mining, mariculture, real estate, private security and even a protein recovery plant.

According to his family, he was working to create a fish farm in anticipation of a long term drop in marine catches.

In early years, at Kitty, he was a farmer and a trader before venturing into the fishing industry.

At Ruimveldt, behind the police station, he carved out an area, building a fisheries area including wharves.

Singh established a strong relationship with especially Venezuelan fishing boats, purchasing red snapper and seabobs.

He involved his children in the family business.

By age 30, Singh, a father of eight, was well established in his own right as a successful exporter of seafood and fresh produce.

At the time of his death, he was employing over 150 persons in his ventures.