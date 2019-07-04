Fishing industry mourns as Single Seafoods owner dies

Latest update July 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
The fishing industry is mourning the passing of Suresh Singh, 56, who was credited as contributing significantly to the business sector.
Singh, the proprietor of the Ruimveldt-based Single Seafoods, had been deeply respected establishing long-term US and Caribbean markets for his marine products.
Singh, according to his family, fell ill and was rushed to a city hospital where he died from suspected heart-related complications.
His tentacles in the business arena included rice cultivation, gold mining, mariculture, real estate, private security and even a protein recovery plant.
According to his family, he was working to create a fish farm in anticipation of a long term drop in marine catches.
In early years, at Kitty, he was a farmer and a trader before venturing into the fishing industry.
At Ruimveldt, behind the police station, he carved out an area, building a fisheries area including wharves.
Singh established a strong relationship with especially Venezuelan fishing boats, purchasing red snapper and seabobs.
He involved his children in the family business.
By age 30, Singh, a father of eight, was well established in his own right as a successful exporter of seafood and fresh produce.
At the time of his death, he was employing over 150 persons in his ventures.
