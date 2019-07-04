City Engineer, Treasurer exhibits blatant disregard for Georgetown Mayor

The Mayor of Georgetown Ubraj Narine made reference to an issue that was floating around in the media with regards to the City Engineer’s responses to his letters.

The Mayor noted that the engineer indeed dropped by after he made mention of his actions at the last statutory meeting. The Engineer was supposed to do a handing over letter in order for his duties to be transferred to the Deputy Engineer who would act in his designation. It has been over a week and the letter is yet to appear to the Mayor.

The Mayor said that “It seems that I am being victimized, where he [the engineer] came to me with the Deputy Mayor, asking the correspondences sent, replies were needed and I did it in good faith because we need to work together to serve our people in the city.”

A letter was sent to the mayor who then decided that he would deal with it internally, however it was published by another media house that the report was already presented to council when in the truth of the matter no such act was carried out. When the document was eventually submitted it was backdated and sent to the Town Clerk’s office instead of directly to him, the mayor said.

Mayor Ubraj asked “Now if [you] write me, can I be a dreamer to know it’s at the Town Clerk’s office. If I write you, you ought to send that correspondence directly to me and if you want to copy it to other officer that’s fine, I have no problem or objection to that.”

Requests for notices to be issued to address a number of issues and copies to be sent to the office of the Mayor were ignored and when asked all he received were flimsy and evasive responses.

The mayor made it very clear that he will not engage in any hypocrisy which will stifle the people he had governance over. The engineer has not been working in the best interest of the people and is he can’t do this it is best he resigned.

There were several areas where thing went wrong under Venture’s watch with regards to projects not being completed and it needed to be addressed. . He said that there are several other issues that will be tackled and emphasised the need to put a “full stop” to any malpractice

“The 30 people who sat around this table, we are here to make policy, we are here to create by-laws, we are not here to micro-manage. When our instructions and decisions are made by the council, those decisions and instructions ought to be followed for the betterment of the City,” he stated.

The mayor admonished that these level of nonsense needed to stop as the council means well for the citizens of Georgetown. As he will be on the ground to point out to the media where instructions were given and ignored.