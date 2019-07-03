YBG-NSBF National Playoffs… Berbice High, NATI, President’s College Royals & Kwakwani into U-18 Semis

Latest update July 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

For the first time in the history of the competition, two Berbice schools have reached the semi-final stage of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival National Under-18 Playoffs.
It is also the first time a Linden based team has not reached the final four while President’s College can become the first East Coast Demerara team to win the NSBF. Playing at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Homestretch Avenue, on Monday evening, the feature quarter final saw Kwakwani Secondary getting past The Bishops’ High School (BHS) 52-47.
Scoring for Kwakwani were Rawl Sampson (12), Rayon Shortt (9) and Elijah David (9). Roydon Glasgow top scored with 19 points in a losing cause.
Marian Academy, which had pulled off a fantastic come from behind win against Saint Stanislaus College the previous night, failed to find that magic again in their quarterfinal against President’s College (PC) Royals on Monday.
Royals won that clash 53-27 with Jushan Bailey (14), Richard Semple (8) and Akinyele Derrell (8) being the main contributors for their team. New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) brushed aside Mackenzie High School (MHS) 51-33. Kadeem Dover’s form continued as he tipped in 20 points in the win while Gevon Schuttz (15) and Jermain King (12) made useful contributions.
Earlier in the evening, Berbice High School defeated St. Joseph’s High School 37-29 in the first match. Keron Cort (14), Charles Williams (11) and Rickford Blair (10) were the main contributors for the winners. The Under-18 semi finals will be contested this Sunday at the same venue.
The NSBF is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company Ltd, the National Sports Commission, Banks DIH, Exxon Mobil and Bounty Ltd.

