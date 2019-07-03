Latest update July 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Suriname’s police chief pledges closer collaboration with Guyana

Jul 03, 2019 News 0

 

The Guyana Police Force is celebrating its 180th Anniversary which commenced on July 1, with a church service held at the Officers Mess.
Among the guests was Commissioner of Korps Politie Suriname, Roberto Prade, who took time out to join Commissioner Leslie James and his Force’s members for the occasion.

Commissioner Leslie James (centre) and team meeting with Suriname’s Commissioner Roberto Prade (third from right).

Yesterday, Commissioner Prade met with Commissioner James and other senior members of the Guyana Police Force and discussed matters that are commonly affecting both countries such as human trafficking, drug trafficking and smuggling of arms and ammunition, as well as several other aspects of transnational crimes.
They also discussed the importance of strengthening their intelligence sharing arms and to continue to work closer.
“Commissioner Prade said he is very pleased with the two law enforcement organisations and promised to visit Guyana often. “

More in this category

Sports

YBG-NSBF National Playoffs… Berbice High, NATI, President’s College Royals & Kwakwani into U-18 Semis

YBG-NSBF National Playoffs… Berbice High, NATI, President’s...

Jul 03, 2019

For the first time in the history of the competition, two Berbice schools have reached the semi-final stage of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival National...
Read More
Robert Singh medals at Archery competition in Dominican Republic

Robert Singh medals at Archery competition in...

Jul 03, 2019

18th Pan American Games 2019… Forty-member contingent to represent Guyana in Peru this month

18th Pan American Games 2019… Forty-member...

Jul 03, 2019

ExxonMobil Under-14 Tournament.. Martinez wins player of the week; Cummings Lodge, Marian Academy and St. John’s College among winners

ExxonMobil Under-14 Tournament.. Martinez wins...

Jul 03, 2019

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship on this weekend

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown...

Jul 03, 2019

Gold is Money are CARICOM Day Dominoes champs

Gold is Money are CARICOM Day Dominoes champs

Jul 03, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019