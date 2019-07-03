Suriname’s police chief pledges closer collaboration with Guyana

Latest update July 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Police Force is celebrating its 180th Anniversary which commenced on July 1, with a church service held at the Officers Mess.
Among the guests was Commissioner of Korps Politie Suriname, Roberto Prade, who took time out to join Commissioner Leslie James and his Force’s members for the occasion.
Yesterday, Commissioner Prade met with Commissioner James and other senior members of the Guyana Police Force and discussed matters that are commonly affecting both countries such as human trafficking, drug trafficking and smuggling of arms and ammunition, as well as several other aspects of transnational crimes.
They also discussed the importance of strengthening their intelligence sharing arms and to continue to work closer.
“Commissioner Prade said he is very pleased with the two law enforcement organisations and promised to visit Guyana often. “
