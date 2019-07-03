Robert Singh medals at Archery competition in Dominican Republic

Archery Guyana debut appearance at the 3rd Annual Caribbean Beginners and Developmental Championships held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic was historic in many ways. It the first time the Golden Arrowhead was hoisted by a Guyanese in an Archery competition in that country and also realized Guyana’s first archery medals at an international competition.

The championships held last weekend, June 28-30, 2019 were contested by participants from eight countries: Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia, British Virgin Islands, St Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana.

These Championships were organised as a stepping stone to prepare for World tournaments and games for Caribbean Archers who have not competed in a World Ranking event. Guyana’s sole representative – Mr. Robert Singh secured medals in all of the events.

On the first day with 72 arrows Qualification Round, Singh secured the second place with 292 points trailing by 3 points behind the winner who was from the host nation. TH

e Guyanese then held his own amongst all the archers displaying excellent form and marksmanship as he threatened the contestants in the qualifying round with 576/720 losing the gold medal by a mere 11 points behind the winner, Jeudy Santos (Dom. Rep.) and 92 points ahead of the 3rd placed, Moises Llopart also of the host nation.

Singh then went on to secure a bronze medal in the Beginners Male Individual Category Match. In the Team Matches, Singh teamed up with Javlyn Frett of the British Virgin Islands under the expert guidance and coaching of Guyanese born Wynette Lawrence, an internationally ranked Compound Archer who resides in the BVI.

The combined efforts of the duo saw them taking the silver medal. The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana wishes to convey heartiest congratulations Mr. Robert Singh for securing three medals for Guyana.