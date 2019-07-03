Latest update July 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

RFA/GBTI U-13 KO Tourney.. FC Basin emerge as North Champs, Tabatinga is #1 in Central District

GBTI Rep. Sherwin Clinton hands over sponsorship cheque to RFA’s Viviane George.

FC Basin

FC Basin emerged as the champions of the North District with Paiwomak FC as runners-up when the annual Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry/Rupununi Football Association Under-13 Boys Knockout tournament commenced on the weekend.
Also advancing to the Playoffs which will commence on July 6 next was Tabatinga Football club which emerged as the best club from the Central District ahead of Gladiators Football Club.
Battling for the lone spot from the Deep South District are Titans Football Club and Snipers Football Club while the battle in the South Central District would be between Shiriri FC and new comers, Potarinau Sky Kings FC. The battle in the East Central District would involve five clubs.

