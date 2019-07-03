RFA/GBTI U-13 KO Tourney.. FC Basin emerge as North Champs, Tabatinga is #1 in Central District

Latest update July 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
FC Basin emerged as the champions of the North District with Paiwomak FC as runners-up when the annual Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry/Rupununi Football Association Under-13 Boys Knockout tournament commenced on the weekend.
Also advancing to the Playoffs which will commence on July 6 next was Tabatinga Football club which emerged as the best club from the Central District ahead of Gladiators Football Club.
Battling for the lone spot from the Deep South District are Titans Football Club and Snipers Football Club while the battle in the South Central District would be between Shiriri FC and new comers, Potarinau Sky Kings FC. The battle in the East Central District would involve five clubs.
Jul 03, 2019For the first time in the history of the competition, two Berbice schools have reached the semi-final stage of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival National...
Jul 03, 2019
Jul 03, 2019
Jul 03, 2019
Jul 03, 2019
Jul 03, 2019
At 6 p.m. on the holiday evening of Monday, GTT held the finals of its jingles competition at the car park of MovieTowne.... more
The Caribbean Court of Justice has ruled that the no-confidence motion of December 21st 2018 was validly passed. They have... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In what is increasingly becoming a pattern of ignoring established procedures and authority in the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]