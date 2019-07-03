Ramotar granted injunction against Kaieteur News

Ex-President and former People’s Progressive Party General Secretary, Donald Ramotar, got an injunction against Kaieteur News yesterday.

He had gone to court to challenge publications that contended that he disposed of two oil blocks adjoining the Stabroek Block, which is currently one of the largest reservoirs in the world. The contention is that the two blocks, the Canje and the Kaieteur Blocks have an almost equally large reservoir.

The blocks were awarded to people with no experience in drilling in deep water for oil.

Hearing the application for an injunction, yesterday, Justice Sandil Kissoon ordered that an interlocutory injunction be granted restraining Kaieteur News from publishing or broadcasting any statement whatsoever of and concerning Ramotar which suggests or tends to suggest that he allocated the Canje and Stabroek Blocks unlawfully, corruptly, fraudulently, or based on improper motives.

The order also bars any publication, which suggests that there was an illegal consideration and that Ramotar received unlawful rewards from which he benefitted.