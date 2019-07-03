NGSA results to be announced today

The National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results will be announced today from 09:00hrs at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD). The number of students who sat the examinations this year was 14,715.

The NGSA assesses the capabilities of each student in four subject areas Mathematics, English, Science and Social Studies. After the papers are marked and the scores tallied, the number of points accumulated will determine which school the student will be placed in to receive their secondary education.

Last year, a total of 2,404 of the 14,000-odd candidates failed to meet the benchmark to allow them placement into a school. However the ministry introduced a specially designed programme to facilitate those students, in which they would spend six years in secondary instead of five, with the first year serving as a sort of transition to prepare them academically for Grade Seven.

“Instead of leaving the children back at the primary school level, we put them over to a secondary school, and we have this special programme for them, because they are not yet ready for the Grade Seven class,” Senior Education Officer within the Education Ministry, Ms. Carol Benn, had said during an interview with this publication.

The ministry is confident that this year’s results will surpass that of last year as they have a lot of confidence in the capability and performance of this batch. When the NGSA results were released last year, private school pupils claimed the three top spots.