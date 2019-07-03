Manufacturers given tips on how to reduce energy costs

Local businesses and entrepreneurs are expected to be more equipped with tools to optimise their use of energy services. This is as a result of an energy auditing and management training session underway at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

The two-day training session is being coordinated by the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export) in collaboration with the Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GuyTIE).

The programme will equip firms with the skills and tools to effectively manage their energy efficiency activities and renewable energy opportunities. The coordinators hope the experience that manufacturers gain from this training will allow them to seize new market access opportunities by building local capacity and competitiveness.

The training targets firms in the manufacturing sector seeking to optimise their energy usage. Participants will understand how to evaluate projects and monitor performance, learn how to effectively monitor energy consumption, as well as an understanding of how renewable energy technologies work.

The participants will also be introduced to Caribbean Export’s Energy Self-Assessment Audit (ESAA) tool in measuring energy usage.

Speaking at the opening yesterday morning, CEO of GO-Invest, Owen Verwey said this activity is important to skill sets that can be applied across Guyana.

Dr. Erwin Edwards of Atom Solutions Inc., out of Barbados, is the trainer for the event.