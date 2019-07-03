Manufacturers given tips on how to reduce energy costs

Latest update July 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Local businesses and entrepreneurs are expected to be more equipped with tools to optimise their use of energy services. This is as a result of an energy auditing and management training session underway at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.
The two-day training session is being coordinated by the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export) in collaboration with the Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GuyTIE).
The programme will equip firms with the skills and tools to effectively manage their energy efficiency activities and renewable energy opportunities. The coordinators hope the experience that manufacturers gain from this training will allow them to seize new market access opportunities by building local capacity and competitiveness.
The training targets firms in the manufacturing sector seeking to optimise their energy usage. Participants will understand how to evaluate projects and monitor performance, learn how to effectively monitor energy consumption, as well as an understanding of how renewable energy technologies work.
The participants will also be introduced to Caribbean Export’s Energy Self-Assessment Audit (ESAA) tool in measuring energy usage.
Speaking at the opening yesterday morning, CEO of GO-Invest, Owen Verwey said this activity is important to skill sets that can be applied across Guyana.
Dr. Erwin Edwards of Atom Solutions Inc., out of Barbados, is the trainer for the event.
Jul 03, 2019For the first time in the history of the competition, two Berbice schools have reached the semi-final stage of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival National...
Jul 03, 2019
Jul 03, 2019
Jul 03, 2019
Jul 03, 2019
Jul 03, 2019
At 6 p.m. on the holiday evening of Monday, GTT held the finals of its jingles competition at the car park of MovieTowne.... more
The Caribbean Court of Justice has ruled that the no-confidence motion of December 21st 2018 was validly passed. They have... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In what is increasingly becoming a pattern of ignoring established procedures and authority in the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]