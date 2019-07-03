Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship on this weekend

The Playoff Round in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship is slated to be staged on July 5th and 6th at the Burnham Court, Carmichael and Middle Streets. This information was disclosed by the tournament coordinator Three Peat Promotions, who disclosed that the registration process officially ends today [Wednesday].

According to an official release, “The registration forms were available at Caesar’s Palace Banks DIH location on Durban Street for the teams that will need to enter the Playoff Round for more than two weeks. To date we have received several new entries which bodes well for the expansion of the event and we envisage a highly competitive playoff round as teams vie for a coveted spot in the main draw.”

The correspondence further disclosed, “The anticipation and expectation for the competition is at an all-time high. Many of the teams have already commenced training and whenever you venture in the respective communities there is a buzz and atmosphere for the event. We envision a wonderful and exciting tournament as many teams vie for the coveted title.”

The playoff round will be contested in an elimination format. The competition which will run for the duration of seven days is also slated to make its debut at the National Racquet Centre in Woolford Avenue alongside traditional venue the National Cultural Centre Tarmac.

The other playing dates are July 13th, 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th, with the grand final scheduled for August 3rd. The first two nights of the event, which features 32 teams, will feature an elimination format.

The resulting 16 winners will progress to the group stage. This will be staged over the period of three days. The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarterfinal round and subsequent semi-final. This will be held on the penultimate match-day date.

On the other hand, the eight teams that failed to advance from the groups will feature in the Guinness Plate Championship. Currently, 16 teams have secured automatic qualification to the event due to their performances in the previous edition.

They are defending champion Gold is Money, GTI Ballers, Queen Street Tigerbay, Upsetters, Rising Stars, North Ruimveldt, Future Stars, Kingston, California Square, Avocado Ballers, Leopold Street, Ol-Skool Ballers, Bent Street, North East La Penitence, Sparta Boss and Norton Street.

Winner of the zone will automatically seal their place in the National Championship, which is slated to commence in August. To date Beacons [Bartica Champion], Melanie-B [East Coast Demerara winner], Brothers United [West Demerara/East Bank Demerara winner], Trafalgar [Berbice champion] and High Rollers [Linden champion] are the teams to have secured automatic berths to the national championship.