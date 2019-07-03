Govt. launches consultations for cybersecurity strategy

Spearheaded by the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), a stakeholder consultation process was launched at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre yesterday, for the development of a National Cyber Security Strategy for Guyana.

Along with the Organisation of American States (OAS), NDMA intends to hold multiple roundtable discussions with various stakeholders, including representatives of the private sector, justice system, the local financial sector, telecommunications regulators, critical infrastructure operators in aviation, energy, ports and Government agencies responsible for national security, ICT, education and others.

During the opening ceremony, Cybersecurity Manager at NDMA, Muriana McPherson said that, like most countries, Guyana has encountered the challenge of ensuring that adequate mechanisms are in place to handle the increasing prevalence of cybsecurity breaches and related incidents associated with the internet.

“Consequently, the major risks remain that cybersecurity made for government agencies, in most cases, goes undetected or unreported.” She added.

McPherson noted the recent finding by stock exchange website, NASDAQ, that Guyana is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and warned that, with this, the need to address cybersecurity at the national level becomes even more pressing.

She stated, “Guyana’s economic prospects have made it an attractive target, at all material levels. Although we are not unique, we cannot afford to further delay this matter, hoping that cybercrime and cyber attacks will subside or simply go away. Guyana must be cybersecurity ready and prepared.”

In view of this need, she said that NDMA’s mandate is to establish a well regulated, secure computing environment and reliable communication linkages among ministries and agency, since Guyana is becoming increasingly dependent on the internet to provide vital public services.

McPherson related that in a 2016 Inter American Development Bank (IDB) and Organisation of American States (OAS) report, the bank noted that the vast majority of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are not yet prepared to counteract cyber crime, even though the region has seen an increase in these types of attacks.

“The government of Guyana’s Cyber Security portfolio, and the extent to which sensitive government information is protected, is as strong as the least secured government ministry or agency or related infrastructure component.”

To mitigate the likelihood of successful cyber attacks, government has formed a cyber security technical working group to develop and promote the relevant cybersecurity standards, policies and guidelines within the ministries and agencies.

McPherson said that the group is constituted by 12 Information Technologies from several government agencies, who are “currently engaged in the development of key cybersecurity policies to be implemented across government.”

She said that this approach nurtures the mindset that cyber security is a shared responsibility.