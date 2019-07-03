Gold is Money are CARICOM Day Dominoes champs

Gold is Money won the CARICOM Day Dominoes competition which concluded on Monday night at Dynasty Sports Bar, South Georgetown. Gold is Money took an early lead as they chalked up 18 games at the end of the first sitting, Kanhai Samaroo, John Chance and Clarence Whitehead marking six games each.

Providence occupied the second spot with 12 games, Marson Beaton, Kevin Liverpool and Troy Dos Santos making four each while Fresh Cash trailed on 8 games; Paul Sookram and Leroy Edwards scored three apiece and Dexter Thompson two.

Gold is Money, which drew the bye to the final, maintained the lead as the final progressed and leaped to 32 games by the end of second sitting, however Fresh Cash closed the gap as they finished the sitting with 20 games while Providence ended on 13.

As the contest continued Gold is Money and Fresh Cash fought head to head with Fresh Cash making great strides in closing the gap, and when the third sitting concluded, Gold is Money were on 47, Fresh Cash 33 and Providence 28.

Gold is Money managed eight games while Fresh Cash made 16 and Providence 15 games in the fourth sitting. Heading into the final and decisive sitting, Gold is Money were on 66, two ahead of Fresh Cash; Providence were on 50.

The battle continued when the final sitting concluded, Gold is Money and Fresh Cash were tied on 74 games each while Providence finished on 61. However, Gold is Money were crowned champions having marked more sixes, 8 in total while Fresh Cash had six.

Anthony Solomon, who was voted the Most Valuable Player in the final, made 17 games while Clarence Whitehead made 26 playing through; Tony Rebel and Kanhai Samaroo scored 15 and 14 respectively, for the winners.

Leroy Edwards played through and scored 29 games for Fresh Cash while Andy Welch contributed 14 and Paul Solomon 13. Kevin Liverpool marked 14 games for Providence. Providence won the semi final encounter ahead of Fresh Cash and Under Cover in that order.

Gold is Money received $300,000 and a trophy compliments of Ansa McAl under their Stag Beer brand, Fresh Cash pocketed $200,000 and a trophy courtesy of Genequip Farm Supplies while Providence took home $100,000 and a trophy which was sponsored by Patterson and Associates.

Solomon received $10,000 for his effort while Bog Boss Girls received a trophy for being the best female team on show from Big Boss Transportation Service and Boscah. Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Lyndon Boston of Big Boss Transportation Service congratulated the winners and thanked the sponsors.

He said the competition will be an annual affair and lauded the teams for their discipline. The competition, which was the most lucrative two-day tournament held so far for the year, was organsied by Big Boss Transportation Service, Boscah and Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association, Mark Wiltshire.