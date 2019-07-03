Family of taxi driver who dies in Suddie lockups pickets police station

A post mortem examination carried out on a taxi driver found dead in a police station lock ups, has concluded that the man died as a result of a fractured larynx, which is located in the neck.

Lallbachan Bachan, who was a 39-year-old taxi driver, from Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast, was taken into police custody last Friday, after two arrest warrants were served to him for driving under the influence of alcohol. The man was pronounced dead last Monday after his lifeless body was found in the lockups of the Suddie Police Station.

Yesterday, family members and others picketed the station calling for justice.

Following his death, a number of questions were raised regarding the credibility of the police side of the story, which stated that there were no marks of violence on the body of the deceased.

Family members, on the other hand, told this publication that there were in fact marks of violence on the man’s arms and feet, along with a bump on his forehead.

A fractured larynx now raises more questions, especially since family members are even more determined to find out how the injury was sustained in the first place. This publication understands that a larynx can be fractured in a number of ways. Blunt external trauma to the neck, sports-related trauma, assault and even strangulation are some of the most common cases, which can result in a fractured larynx.

A police release pointed out that Bachan was the only prisoner in his cell at the time of his death. The post mortem result now steers more questions in the direction of the Guyana Police Force; questions that family members are recommend to be answered by means of an independent investigation.