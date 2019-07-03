ExxonMobil Under-14 Tournament.. Martinez wins player of the week; Cummings Lodge, Marian Academy and St. John’s College among winners

The second annual ExxonMobil Under-14 Schools’ Football tournament continued on Saturday last at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, Carifesta Avenue despite of the inclement weather.

North Ruimveldt Secondary defeated Annandale 6-0 to secure their second win in as many games in the Boys’ segment. Orlando Dickie netted a hat-trick while Akeem Pereira bagged a brace to go along with Jevon Pluck’s lone goal.

St. Mary’s enjoyed a 4-1 win over Plaisance, thanks to a brace from Delon Eastman, one goal from Tyrese Jeffery and an own goal. Alex Ramotar scored the consolation for Plaisance. St. John’s College beat East Ruimveldt 3-1, Daniel Xavier leading the charge with a double.

Also in the winners’ row last weekend were Marian Academy which eased past Uitvlugt 3-0. Caramel secured victory with a similar 3-0 score against President’s College while Charlestown edged Queenstown 3-2.

And the Ministry of Public Health’s (MOPH) player-of-the-week Jitzah Martinez’ lone strike was enough to lead Cummings Lodge to victory over Brickdam Secondary. Play in the tournament will continue this Saturday at the same venue.