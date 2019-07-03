Ex-Berbice cop busted with over 94 kilos of ganja at home

Latest update July 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
An ex-police detective is now in police custody with his wife, also an ex-cop, after ranks from the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) swooped down on their home at No.2 Village, East Canje, Berbice, yesterday morning, in the process unearthing a large quantity of marijuana – 94.347 kilograms (208 lbs).
Based on information gathered by Kaieteur News, Khushyal Grant, 28, who served in the Guyana Police Force as a detective, was found with the prohibited substance in his home. It was based on information received and fueled by an intelligence-led operation that Grant was busted with the cannabis.
Grant who was at home with his wife, also an ex-police rank, were both taken into custody and transported to CANU Headquarters in Georgetown, a police source said.
Meanwhile, while on another operation yesterday, CANU busted a New Amsterdam man with 140 grams of cannabis at his home in Nickolay Street, New Amsterdam. He has since been identified as 34-year-old Kerry Charles Grimmond.
The suspects are said to be assisting with investigations as CANU promises to “tighten its grip on narcotic distributors throughout the country”.
