Ex-Berbice cop busted with over 94 kilos of ganja at home

An ex-police detective is now in police custody with his wife, also an ex-cop, after ranks from the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) swooped down on their home at No.2 Village, East Canje, Berbice, yesterday morning, in the process unearthing a large quantity of marijuana – 94.347 kilograms (208 lbs).

Also arrested for another matter: Kerry Grimmond (CANU photo)

Busted: Ex-cop Khushyal Grant (CANU photo)

Based on information gathered by Kaieteur News, Khushyal Grant, 28, who served in the Guyana Police Force as a detective, was found with the prohibited substance in his home. It was based on information received and fueled by an intelligence-led operation that Grant was busted with the cannabis.
Grant who was at home with his wife, also an ex-police rank, were both taken into custody and transported to CANU Headquarters in Georgetown, a police source said.
Meanwhile, while on another operation yesterday, CANU busted a New Amsterdam man with 140 grams of cannabis at his home in Nickolay Street, New Amsterdam. He has since been identified as 34-year-old Kerry Charles Grimmond.
The suspects are said to be assisting with investigations as CANU promises to “tighten its grip on narcotic distributors throughout the country”.

The bulky parcels of marijuana that were unearthed during the bust (CANU photo)

YBG-NSBF National Playoffs… Berbice High, NATI, President’s College Royals & Kwakwani into U-18 Semis

For the first time in the history of the competition, two Berbice schools have reached the semi-final stage of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival National...
Robert Singh medals at Archery competition in Dominican Republic

18th Pan American Games 2019… Forty-member contingent to represent Guyana in Peru this month

ExxonMobil Under-14 Tournament.. Martinez wins player of the week; Cummings Lodge, Marian Academy and St. John’s College among winners

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship on this weekend

Gold is Money are CARICOM Day Dominoes champs

